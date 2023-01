Simmons (back) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Simmons was a late addition to the injury report Sunday afternoon with a back injury, and he's been quickly downgraded to out. In his absence, Edmond Sumner will enter the starting lineup alongside Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale and Nic Claxton, as Brooklyn continues to be without Kevin Durant (knee). Simmons' next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Spurs.