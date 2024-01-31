Simmons (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Simmons made his return Monday following a 38-game absence due to a back issue, posting 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in 18 minutes during a blowout win over Utah. However, he landed on the injury report Tuesday and was listed as probable due to a knee contusion, which he presumably suffered during Monday's game. He's now been downgraded to out, which isn't a good sign, but Simmons' official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.