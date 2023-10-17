Simmons finished Monday's preseason loss to the Sixers with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, three steals, a block and eight turnovers in 29 minutes.

For the most part, it's been an encouraging preseason for Simmons, who's looked notably more aggressive in seeking out his own shot, as well as driving and distributing to teammates. The renewed focus is encouraging, though Simmons did get a bit reckless Monday, accounting for nearly a third of the Nets' 27 turnovers as a team. Most fantasy managers will approach Simmons with caution this season, but if he remains healthy and engaged he could return to being a well-rounded producer of counting stats. A year ago, Simmons made 42 appearances and posted 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.