Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday that Simmons (back) has a "high likelihood" of playing in Monday's game versus the Jazz, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons will miss a 38th straight game Saturday versus the Rockets, but after steadily ramping up his on-court activity over the past couple of weeks, he looks poised to make his return for the fourth contest of the Nets' five-game homestand. Given that he hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to the left lower back nerve impingement, Simmons will almost certainly face a minute restriction if he plays Monday, and he'll likely come off the bench. Simmons could be an appealing speculative pickup in 10- and 12-team leagues in which he's available on the waiver wire, but the prospect of him being limited in his first few games back from injury means that fantasy managers probably shouldn't look to activate him right away.