Simmons (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Postreports.

Simmons was unable to play Wednesday against Phoenix after picking up a knee contusion in his return to action Monday, but it appears that the injury is considered very mild which will be a relief for Brooklyn. He fared really well in his last outing, producing 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in 18 minutes. There will be an official update Friday when the Nets release their injury report.