Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday that Simmons (illness) is "more likely that unlikely" to play in Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Simmons is expected to play Saturday. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 8.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.2 minutes across his last five games.