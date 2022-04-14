Simmons (back) is hopeful to make his Nets debut as early as Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series with the Celtics, Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on ESPN's "Get Up." "For seven, eight weeks now I've heard nothing but pessimism on the Ben Simmons front, and that has switched dramatically in the last few days," Windhorst said.

Simmons has been increasing his on-court activity for about two weeks after he was shut down for most of March after requiring an epidural for his sore back. He has yet to advance to 5-on-5 work in practice, but Windhorst notes the the Nets are hopeful Simmons will be able to do that by the end of the week. While 5-on-5 practicing usually marks the final hurdle of the rehab process for players to clear prior to returning from injuries, Simmons' lack of game action since last June means that he'll likely need to complete multiple practices before feeling ready to play. If Simmons is able to meet his goal and is ready to play in Game 4 -- scheduled for April 25 in Brooklyn -- he would almost certainly be subject to a minute restriction.