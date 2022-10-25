Simmons chipped in seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 28 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 134-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Simmons has now fouled out of two of the Nets' first three games, making it difficult to get a read on his fantasy value in the early going. As expected, Simmons has been pretty limited as a scorer, totaling just 17 points thus far while hitting 3-of-7 free throw attempts. He's been productive as a passer (21 assists in three games), though he's only totaled two blocks and one steal on the defensive end. Considering he missed all of last season, Simmons may require a longer runway to work back up to full speed, but fantasy managers haven't been thrilled with his production through the first week of the season.