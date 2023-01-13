Simmons supplied zero points (0-3 FG), nine rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.

Simmons attempted only one shot in the first half and two in the second half and failed to score any points in the contest for the second time this season. He did, however, get his teammates involved with 10 first-half assists and finished a game-high 13 dimes on the night to go along with nine rebounds. Simmons has yet to score in double figures in the month of January, though he is averaging 8.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game over that span.