Simmons (knee) received a PRP injection and is expected to miss the Nets' next two games, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Simmons has dealt with knee soreness for much of the year, and he's feeling enough discomfort lately to need a PRP injection. His workload has been trending down, and he hasn't seen 30 minutes in a game since Jan. 20. Since then, he's averaged 4.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes. In his absence, coach Jacque Vaughn may hand bigger roles to Cam Thomas, Edmond Sumner and Seth Curry.