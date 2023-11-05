Simmons (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bucks.

The 27-year-old missed the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday for back injury maintenance, but he'll return to the court for Monday's contest. Through five games this season, Simmons is averaging 7.4 points. 10.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 31.4 minutes.