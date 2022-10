Simmons tallied four points (2-3 FG), 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 25 minutes in a 109-80 preseason loss to Miami.

Simmons committed six turnovers Thursday, including three in the first quarter. All three of his field goal attempts came in the paint and he went 17 minutes between shots at one point. He's combined for 10 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists across 44 preseason minutes, a good start as he works to find his way in Brooklyn's offense.