Simmons logged two points (1-3 FG), 15 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 129-125 loss to the Bucks.

This was Simmons' 10th career game with at least 15 rebounds. He was coming off a missed game Saturday due to a back issue, which was the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he seemed to be moving well Monday evening. While his scoring output hasn't been great with Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges doing most of the damage, Simmons is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists to appease fantasy managers.