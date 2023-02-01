Simmons (knee) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, but head coach Jacque Vaughn said before the matchup against Boston that he hopes to have the versatile point guard back for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

