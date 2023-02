Simmons (knee) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Clippers, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Simmons has missed four straight games due to lingering knee pain. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the 6-foot-11 point guard would be partaking in on-court work Saturday and Sunday, so it appears he's making good progress and could return to action soon.