Simmons chipped in six points (3-5 FG), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 109-105 win over the Raptors.

Simmons led Brooklyn in assists, while logging a full starter workload. Nonetheless, Simmons' offensive capabilities will continue being heavily scrutinized, and it's worth noting that he averaged 11.6 shots per game across his four seasons in Philadelphia. He's attempted eight shots through two games thus far.