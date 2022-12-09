Simmon (calf) will face a minutes restriction of around 20 minutes in Friday's game versus the Hawks, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. He will not play Saturday but will start Friday in place of Nicolas Claxton (hamstring).

Simmons has missed nearly two weeks due to his calf issue, so it's not a big surprise that the coaching staff will take things easy for the oft-injured forward. Simmons' return should help ease the blow of losing Claxton for Friday's game, though Markieff Morris, Day'Ron Sharpe and T.J. Warren will likely need to assist filling in the remaining minute gaps and could see additional run again with Simmons out Saturday.