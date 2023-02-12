Simmons notched four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 16 minutes during Saturday's 101-98 loss to the 76ers.

Simmons played just 16 minutes off the bench Saturday, and from the outside looking in, it appears as though his time as a viable 12-team commodity could be done. The Nets have changed direction in a big way over the past week, a shift that now sees Simmons playing as a backup behind the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges. Outside of some upside in assists, managers should probably view Simmons as nothing more than a stream candidate, at least until he proves otherwise.