Simmons is probable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a left knee contusion, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Simmons fell awkwardly at the end of Monday's win over Utah, but he should be fine moving forward. It's encouraging to see him not listed with the back injury, which caused him to miss 38 straight games before his return versus the Jazz. Simmons looked sharp in limited work off the bench during his first game since Nov. 6, falling two rebounds short of a triple-double in just 18 minutes. While he'll likely be available again Wednesday, it's safe to presume Simmons will be limited to around 20 minutes versus Phoenix.