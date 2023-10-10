Simmons compiled 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal across 14 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Lakers.

As a fantasy prospect, Simmons ia s risk-reward player in the purest sense. While the 6-11 LSU product can serve in a variety of roles, he's struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout his five seasons as a pro. There's always a chance for a career renaissance, but expectations should be tempered if you select Simmons in the later rounds of your fantasy drafts.