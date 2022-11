Simmons provided two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 96-94 loss to the Mavericks.

Simmons came off the bench and failed to make a statistical impact during his return from a four-game absence due to a knee injury. Across his first seven appearances (six starts) with Brooklyn, the lefty point guard is posting 5.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes per game.