Simmons supplied two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 124-106 loss to the Knicks.

Simmons' workload has been trending down for each of his last four games. The Nets seem comfortable with Spencer Dinwiddie running the show, and Cam Thomas has been a featured player with the second unit even though he cooled off Monday. Simmons' fantasy outlook is pretty bleak until something changes.