Simmons delivered two points (0-4 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 preseason win over the Heat.

Simmons looked excellent on the glass and as a distributor, but he barely attacked the basket and still looks like a player with no confidence in his jump shot, something that will ultimately hinder his value. Simmons can get the job done as someone who can fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, but that won't happen if he doesn't trust his shot often, and fantasy managers can get easily frustrated if he delivers these numbers once the regular season starts.