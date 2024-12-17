Simmons ended with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 130-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Getting the start at point guard in the wake of the Dennis Schroder trade, Simmons did just barely score in double digits for the first time in December, but he otherwise didn't see his production increase despite a season-high workload. While the Nets will likely move other assets, Simmons' $40.3 million expiring contract will be tough to ship out unless the team is taking back another unwieldy contract, which the front office won't want to do as it positions the roster for the future.