The Nets announced Friday that the results of Simmons' (knee) MRI scan were clean, but his knee was drained, and he's still dealing with swelling, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons' status for Monday's game against Dallas remains uncertain, but he'll have the weekend to recover to see if the swelling goes down by then. While the results of the MRI are certainly encouraging, it wouldn't be surprising if Simmons misses additional games to ensure he's fully healthy once he returns. As long as Simmons is sidelined, Joe Harris should continue to start in his absence.