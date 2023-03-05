Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Sunday that an MRI revealed Simmons (knee) has inflammation in his back, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Simmons was slated to miss a sixth straight game Sunday versus the Hornets due to knee soreness, but it appears he's also dealing with a back issue. This is certainly a concerning for the oft-injured point guard, and it wouldn't be surprising if Simmons was sidelined for the rest of the regular season. However, the Nets haven't released an official timetable for his return, with Vaughn saying, "we want [Simmons] back when he's capable of being back for us."