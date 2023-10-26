Simmons amassed four points (2-6 FG), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

While his lack of offensive contributions hurt in a narrow loss, Simmons at least showed that he was healthy and can deliver his usual strong numbers in other categories. It's not clear if the 27-year-old will ever return to being the secondary scoring asset he was with the Sixers -- he averaged between 14.3 and 16.9 points per game over his first four NBA campaigns -- but he'll need to offer defenses some kind of threat to avoid making life more difficult for Mikal Bridges and the Nets' other top options.