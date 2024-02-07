Simmons chipped in nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to Dallas.

Simmons (back) returned after missing Brooklyn's previous game, replacing Cameron Johnson (hip) in the starting lineup while ending one point and one rebound shy of a double-double in a losing effort. Simmons, who also ended three dimes short of the double-digit mark, has tallied at least nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists in three of his nine appearances this year.