Nets coach Steve Nash said he doesn't believe there are lingering effects from Simmons tweaking his back Wednesday, and he won't have any minutes restriction for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Simmons has struggled to start the season, only averaging 5.3 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.5 minutes throughout four games. However, it is a good sign that Simmons has not re-injured his back, which has plagued him throughout his career.