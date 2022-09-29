Coach Steve Nash indicated Thursday that Simmons has responded well in practice and doesn't believe he will require a minutes restriction to open the 2022-23 season, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Coming off of a back injury that held him out for all of the 2021-22 campaign, Simmons has been fully cleared for the start of camp and appears to be displaying no issues early in camp. Assuming Simmons avoids any setbacks during camp and the preseason, look for him to take on a full workload when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Pelicans.