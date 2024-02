Simmons (back) isn't listed on the Nets' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game versus Dallas, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

As expected, Simmons is good to go Tuesday after sitting out the first half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set Monday for injury maintenance. The point guard has looked strong in limited action over two appearances since returning from a multi-month absence, but he's not playing enough to be a strong fantasy asset in standard leagues at the moment.