Simmons (back) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Simmons was a late scratch for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a back issue, but he'll be able to return to action following a one-game absence. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in each of his last six appearances and has averaged 3.8 points, 7.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.3 minutes per game during that time.