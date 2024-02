Simmons (knee) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against Toronto, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Simmons missed the Nets' final game before the All-Star break due to left knee injury management, but he'll be back in action as the team returns from its layoff. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 8.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 21.5 minutes per game.