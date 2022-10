Simmons (back) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons said after Wednesday's loss to the Bucks that he tweaked his back in Milwaukee, but the issue won't impact his availability for the second half of the back-to-back set. The 26-year-old has tallied at least eight assists in each of his last three appearances and is averaging 5.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 29.5 minutes per game to begin the year.