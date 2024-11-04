Simmons (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Simmons won't play in the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set after posting four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pistons. This marks Simmons' second absence of the season, both coming during back-to-back sets, and he remains on a minutes limit when healthy, playing between 24 and 26 minutes in each of his first six appearances this season.