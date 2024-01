Simmons (back) is probable for Monday's against the Jazz, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons has been sidelined since early November by a nerve impingement in his back, but his 38-game absence is poised to come to an end Monday. The 27-year-old averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 31.7 minutes in his first six games of the season, though he may have a more limited workload coming off the long layoff.