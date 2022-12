Simmons (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Simmons was unable to practice Friday due to an illness, but coach Jacque Vaughn said the 26-year-old was "more likely than unlikely" to play against Charlotte. Simmons' probable designation reflects that hope, and it doesn't appear as though his illness is an issue that will force him to miss any game action.