Simmons (knee) is officially labeled as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Christian Arnold of Associated Press reports.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn indicated earlier in the day Friday that Simmons isn't expected to play in the contest, so it's fair to consider Simmons more doubtful to take the floor than his official questionable designation. Assuming he sits as expected, Simmons' next opportunity to suit up arrives Monday versus the Clippers. With T.J. Warren (lower leg) in line to sit again as well, Seth Curry presumably will make another start.