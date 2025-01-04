site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nets-ben-simmons-officially-ruled-out | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Nets' Ben Simmons: Officially ruled out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Simmons (calf) is out for Saturday's game versus the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Simmons has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to left calf soreness. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Indiana.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories