Coach Steve Nash indicated Wednesday that he will determine Simmons' workload for the evening's season opener against the Pelicans during the game, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

While several factors may go into just how much Simmons will play in the contest, it is worth mentioning that Simmons suggested earlier in the day that he would be ready for a full workload if called upon. Simmons should at least see healthy minutes in the contest and is expected to start for the whole season.