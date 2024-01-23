Simmons (back) has been ruled out for Brooklyn's next three contests, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Simmons next opportunity to take the court comes Jan. 29 against Utah, at the earliest. Coach Jacque Vaughn noted that Simmons continues to progress from a lower back nerve impingement, and he also mentioned that Simmons is a candidate for practice reps with Brooklyn's G League affiliate in the near future. That being said, there remains no official timeline on a return to game action for the 27-year-old.