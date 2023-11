The Nets announced Wednesday that Simmons (back) has begun light individual work and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Simmons has missed Brooklyn's last six games while dealing with a left lower back nerve impingement but is continuing to improve with treatment. Day'Ron Sharpe should continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Simmons' timetable will likely have him target early December as a target for returning.