Simmons (knee) won't travel with the Nets for their upcoming games against the Wizards and Hornets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Simmons was sidelined for the last two games due to left knee soreness, and he'll be forced to miss at least two more matchups. It's not yet clear whether the Nets expect him to return for Monday's game in Dallas, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Joe Harris remain in the starting lineup over the next two games.