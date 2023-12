The Nets announced Saturday that Simmons had an epidural injection to aid his lower back and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a pinched nerve in his lower back and is set to miss at least another two weeks. While Simmons will gradually increase his basketball activity, Day'Ron Sharpe and Dennis Smith should continue to see increased minutes in his absence.