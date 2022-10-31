Simmons (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Indiana, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

Simmons was initially listed as questionable due to a sore left knee, and the team has now made the call to officially hold him out of action on the front end of a back-to-back set. The decision appears to be at least partially precautionary, as the Nets are hoping to have Simmons back in action for Tuesday night's home matchup against the Bulls. Through his first six games in a Nets uniform, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 46.7 percent (7-of-15) at the free throw line.