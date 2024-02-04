Simmons won't play Monday against the Warriors due to back injury maintenance, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Simmons will sit out the first half of a back-to-back set while the Nets continue to be cautious with the oft-injured point guard/center, but head coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed that the 27-year-old will be available Tuesday against Dallas, per C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News. While Simmons has looked good in limited minutes over two appearances since returning from a multi-month absence due to a lower back impingement, fantasy managers probably won't be able to rely on him for consistent production for awhile.