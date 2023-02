Simmons is considered day-to-day with soreness in his left knee, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Simmons has missed three straight contests and is set to miss a fourth Saturday due to lingering knee pain. Coach Jacque Vaughn shared that Simmons will be partaking in on-court work Saturday and Sunday before a decision is made for his availability Monday against the Clippers. Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe should remain the primary beneficiaries of Simmons' absence.