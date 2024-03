Simmons will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Hawks due to left knee soreness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Simmons was originally diagnosed with left leg soreness, but it is now being phrased as a knee issue. His absence will mark his third straight game missed. As a result, Dennis Schroder will presumably remain in the starting five at point guard. The LSU product's next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Grizzlies.