Simmons (knee) posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Suns.

Though he wasn't fully turned loose in his return from a five-game absence due to knee soreness, Simmons' production was disappointing nonetheless considering the role he held and the minutes he received. In the aftermath of Kyrie Irving being dealt to the Mavericks, Simmons stepped in as the Nets' starting point guard, but he could shift over to power forward once new acquisition Spencer Dinwiddie is likely ready to debut Thursday versus the Bulls.