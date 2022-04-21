Simmons (back) plans to make his season debut during Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simmons' rehab has gone well recently, and he's feeling confident enough in body and mind to step on the court for Game 4, assuming he doesn't suffer a setback. More information regarding potential playing time and role could emerge sometime after Game 3, but it seems unlikely Simmons would step into a true starter's workload immediately after not playing since last year's playoffs. It's not easy to determine where exactly Simmons' minutes will come from, but reduced roles could be in store for any of Kessler Edwards, Andre Drummond, Patty Mills, Goran Dragic or Nicolas Claxton.